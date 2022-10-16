Morgan Stanley Trims Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price to $98.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

