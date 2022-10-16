Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) vs. Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Critical Analysis

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -1,070.34% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -126.78% -68.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Rubius Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($0.51) -1.53 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.23) -0.18

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,165.82%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Volatility & Risk

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

