Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $10.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Nikola has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 901,120 shares of company stock worth $3,541,951. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

