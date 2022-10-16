Park National (NYSE:PRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. Park National has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.