Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 9.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Parsons by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Articles

