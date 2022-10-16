QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 440 ($5.32) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.62) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 343.20 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2,145.00.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

