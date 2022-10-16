Reviewing First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $79.31 million 1.95 $15.42 million $1.58 9.85 ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 17.47% 7.88% 0.77% ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Northwest Bancorp and ECB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Northwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through 12 full-service branches and a lending center in Seattle. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

