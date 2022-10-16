Reviewing Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hagerty has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanhua has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hagerty and Fanhua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million 4.80 -$46.36 million N/A N/A Fanhua $513.31 million 0.52 $39.39 million $0.11 45.55

Analyst Ratings

Fanhua has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hagerty.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hagerty and Fanhua, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Fanhua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A -54.77% -4.02% Fanhua 1.32% 7.90% 4.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Fanhua shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fanhua beats Hagerty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc., together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, residual value disposal, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates baoxian.com, an online insurance platform, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one insurance sales and service platform; ehuzhu.com, an online mutual aid platform; and Chetong.net, an online claims services resource aggregating platform, as well as Fanhua RONS DOP, a digital marketing platform; Fanhua RONS Guanjia, a customer service platform; and Fanhua WeCom that enables agents to directly interact with existing and potential customers. It serves customers through insurance sales and service group, and insurance agencies, as well as sales and service branches and outlets, registered independent sales agents, and in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

