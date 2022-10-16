Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAND. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $4.62 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $950.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,422,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,513,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after purchasing an additional 395,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,993,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.