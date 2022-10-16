Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEB opened at $3,620.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,770.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,920.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.09%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

