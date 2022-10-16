Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

AIHS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

