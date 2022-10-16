ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) versus HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Financial Comparison

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 HarborOne Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $86.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $449.76 million 10.35 $207.73 million $4.15 20.65 HarborOne Bancorp $244.58 million 2.93 $58.52 million $0.95 15.01

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. HarborOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 46.52% 19.30% 1.50% HarborOne Bancorp 21.22% 7.16% 1.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats HarborOne Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 23 full-service banking offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 2 loan production offices in Florida. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides a range of educational services, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 30 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also had administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as 5 ATM locations in Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

