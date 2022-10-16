Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Shutterstock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

