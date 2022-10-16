Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

