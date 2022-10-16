Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Snap One in the first quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Snap One by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Snap One by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SNPO opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.52. Snap One has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.65 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

