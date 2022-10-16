Steem Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $88.93 million and $3.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001177 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00264751 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00120153 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00736928 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00569637 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00255423 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
