StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.52. AAR has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $52.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,597,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.