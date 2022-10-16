StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.83.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.12. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

