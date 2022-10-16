StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

