StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

BAC stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 35.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 61,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 20.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

