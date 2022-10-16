StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BHR opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 2.43.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $12,350,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 185.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

