StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GTE opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 39.87%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

