StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

