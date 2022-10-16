StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

