StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

ATEN stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $145,497.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $145,497.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,334 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $339,253.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,274,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

