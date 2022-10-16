StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %
ADES stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.