StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

ADES stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

