StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.89.

AQN opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

