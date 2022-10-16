StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 356,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,779,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,113,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

