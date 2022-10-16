StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BTN opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

