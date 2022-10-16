StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

Shares of BTN opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

About Ballantyne Strong

(Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

