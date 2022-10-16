StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOX. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.78.
BOX Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE BOX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 1.12. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
