StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOX. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BOX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 1.12. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.