StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

inTEST Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of INTT stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.87. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.57 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.31%.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

