StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $383.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

