SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

