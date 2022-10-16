TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $12.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($15.31) to €11.00 ($11.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

TeamViewer Stock Performance

TMVWY stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

