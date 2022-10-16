Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) PT Lowered to €2.70 at Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.05.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

