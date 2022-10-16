The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $215.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.29.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT opened at $185.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average of $250.01. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
