The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 65 ($0.79).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 80.40 ($0.97).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 32.68 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.40. The company has a market capitalization of £250.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56).

(Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.