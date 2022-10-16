The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 65 ($0.79).
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTN. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 80.40 ($0.97).
The Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 32.68 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.40. The company has a market capitalization of £250.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
