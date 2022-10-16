The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives $2,042.50 Average PT from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,042.50.
WEGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.37) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,275 ($27.49) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
The Weir Group Price Performance
WEGRY stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.97.
The Weir Group Increases Dividend
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
