United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,025 ($12.39) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($14.86) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,080.83 ($13.06).

UU opened at GBX 854.40 ($10.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,021.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,061.80. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 845.40 ($10.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.34). The company has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94.

In other news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 882 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,971.97).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

