Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Head-To-Head Survey

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 123.71% 50.11% 18.53% JBG SMITH Properties 10.88% 2.31% 1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and JBG SMITH Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 7.08 $109.17 million $7.81 5.53 JBG SMITH Properties $634.36 million 3.30 -$79.26 million $0.57 32.11

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A JBG SMITH Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00

JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.72%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.