Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €54.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €43.32 ($44.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a one year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

