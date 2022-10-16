Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 297.98% and a negative return on equity of 515.04%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
