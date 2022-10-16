Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 6.5 %

WOLF stock opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.