Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 in the last three months. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

