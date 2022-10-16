York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of YORW opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $551.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.50.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 30.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 2,192.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 27.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in York Water by 233.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in York Water in the first quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

