Zcash (ZEC) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $51.89 or 0.00271154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $803.73 million and $65.93 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00094382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,488,900 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

