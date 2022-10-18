Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading Down 2.7%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 1,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education; Nursing Care and Childcare; and Kids & Family. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students; correspondence course primarily targeting infants; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes and home help, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

