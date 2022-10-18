Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases By 9.2%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 205.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BRP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $63.86. 32,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.