Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Increases By 9.4%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Daily Journal Trading Up 1.8 %

Daily Journal stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $415.66. The firm has a market cap of $364.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average of $266.07.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Daily Journal

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.