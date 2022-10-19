4,074 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.85. 131,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

